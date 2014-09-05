Bombardier says CSeries to resume test flights this month

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
TORONTO, Sept 5 Flight testing for Bombardier Inc's grounded CSeries will resume this month, the Canadian train and plane maker said on Friday.
The tests were halted in May after an engine failure. Montreal-based Bombardier said the first set of modified engines have been re-installed, and it was still confident that entry-into-service for the new plane will take place in the second half of 2015. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015