Bombardier says CSeries to resume test flights this month

TORONTO, Sept 5 Flight testing for Bombardier Inc's grounded CSeries will resume this month, the Canadian train and plane maker said on Friday.

The tests were halted in May after an engine failure. Montreal-based Bombardier said the first set of modified engines have been re-installed, and it was still confident that entry-into-service for the new plane will take place in the second half of 2015. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Paul Simao)