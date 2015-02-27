Bombardier's larger CSeries jet to begin flight testing

BRIEF-Pangaea Logistics Solutions reports Q1 EPS $0.04
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions reports results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
TORONTO Feb 26 Bombardier Inc confirmed on Thursday that it will begin long-delayed flight testing on Friday on the CS300 - the larger version of its new CSeries narrow-body jet.
The first flight, which had been scheduled to take place on Thursday, had been called off earlier this week because of poor weather.
The Montreal-based company is under pressure to bring the CSeries into service after years of delays and cost overruns. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Files for potential shelf offering of up to 11.7 million shares of common stock Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q4i9Bs) Further company coverage:
* Bonterra Energy Corp. announces first quarter 2017 financial and operational results