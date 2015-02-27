Bombardier's CSeries 300 jet begins first test flight

BRIEF-GDI Integrated Facility Services posts Q1 revenues of $243.3 million
* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. releases strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
MIRABEL, Quebec Feb 27 Bombardier Inc's CS300, the larger version of its new CSeries jet, took off in its first test flight at the Canadian company's testing and assembly facility near Montreal on Friday.
Montreal-based Bombardier is under pressure to bring the CSeries into service after years of delays and cost overruns. The smaller CS100 started flight testing in 2013. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Writing by Allison Martell)
* Harmony merger corp says expects to report a net loss of about $182,000 for quarter ended march 31, 2017 versus net loss of $156,000
* Senvest capital reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017