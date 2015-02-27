版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 28日 星期六 00:06 BJT

Bombardier's CSeries 300 jet begins first test flight

MIRABEL, Quebec Feb 27 Bombardier Inc's CS300, the larger version of its new CSeries jet, took off in its first test flight at the Canadian company's testing and assembly facility near Montreal on Friday.

Montreal-based Bombardier is under pressure to bring the CSeries into service after years of delays and cost overruns. The smaller CS100 started flight testing in 2013. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Writing by Allison Martell)
