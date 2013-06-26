Bombardier delays CSeries first flight by up to a month

UPDATE 1-British lawmakers call on firms to overhaul pay and diversity
* Follows spate of scandals, investor rebellions over pay (Adds detail from report, responses from trade body, regulator, investor, lawyer, background, bullet points)
TORONTO, June 26 Canada's Bombardier Inc pushed back the maiden flight of its all-new CSeries jetliner by up to a month, the second such delay in the past year, the plane maker said on Wednesday.
The company, which previously promised the first flight by the end of June, said ground vibration tests and software upgrades were completed and that it has applied to Transport Canada for the flight test permit.
* Follows spate of scandals, investor rebellions over pay (Adds detail from report, responses from trade body, regulator, investor, lawyer, background, bullet points)
LONDON, April 5 JP Morgan said on Wednesday that Michele Colocci will rejoin the investment bank from rival Morgan Stanley to co-lead Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) industry coverage with Harry Hampson.
* Plug Power Inc - transaction agreement contains certain restrictions on Amazon’S ability to transfer the warrant and warrant shares