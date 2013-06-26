版本:
Bombardier delays CSeries first flight by up to a month

TORONTO, June 26 Canada's Bombardier Inc pushed back the maiden flight of its all-new CSeries jetliner by up to a month, the second such delay in the past year, the plane maker said on Wednesday.

The company, which previously promised the first flight by the end of June, said ground vibration tests and software upgrades were completed and that it has applied to Transport Canada for the flight test permit.

