Bombardier CSeries plane runs high-speed taxi trials; first flight looms

TORONTO, Sept 6 Bombardier Inc's new
CSeries aircraft completed high-speed taxi trials on Friday as
anticipation mounted that the narrow-body plane could make its
inaugural flight within the next week or so.
The 100- to 149-seat CSeries is the first newly designed
narrow-body plane in its category in decades and is Bombardier's
attempt to break into an extremely competitive market dominated
by Airbus and Boeing Co.
Bombardier released on Friday a video of its CSeries taxi
trial on a runway in Mirabel, Quebec. The test is the last of
the main important ground tests before first flight.
High-speed taxi runs are expected to go up to 120 knots and
need to be conducted in optimal weather, good wind conditions
and a dry runway, the company said on its CSeries website on
Friday. The company is planning a few more taxi runs and landing
gear tests.
Sources indicated earlier this week that the CSeries could
be ready to fly as early as this weekend. The sources spoke on
condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak
publicly. But final ground tests and weather remained the
biggest factors determining the exact timing of the first
flight.
The Montreal-based plane and train maker has said the
CSeries jets will be lighter and more efficient than other
aircraft in its class, both in cost and fuel.
The company has repeatedly declined to comment on the date
for the first flight, which will offer clues on whether the new
plane will live up to Bombardier's promises.
The first flight, which has been delayed three times, will
be closely watched by the industry. Airlines looking to buy new
planes are waiting to see if Bombardier's efficiency claims
prove true while competitors will be eyeing the performance of
the plane's new generation Pratt & Whitney engine. Pratt is a
unit of Connecticut-based United Technologies Corp.
Environment Canada forecasts on Friday afternoon showed
sunny weather for Sunday and Monday in Mirabel, where the jet
would be taking off.