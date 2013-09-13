Bombardier targets Monday for CSeries first flight

TORONTO, Sept 13 Canada's Bombardier Inc is targeting Monday for the first flight of it all-new CSeries jetliner, weather permitting, the planemaker said on Friday.

Rain, cloudy weather and poor wind conditions in Mirabel, Quebec, where the plane will take off, have caused delays to the final stages of pre-flight tests, heightening suspense over the maiden flight, which had already been delayed three times since late last year.