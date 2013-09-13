Bombardier targets Monday for CSeries first flight

BRIEF-Horizon Pharma borrows $850 mln aggregate principal amount of loans
* Horizon Pharma Plc - borrowed $850 million aggregate principal amount of loans pursuant to an amendment to credit agreement, dated as of May 7, 2015
TORONTO, Sept 13 Canada's Bombardier Inc is targeting Monday for the first flight of it all-new CSeries jetliner, weather permitting, the planemaker said on Friday.
Rain, cloudy weather and poor wind conditions in Mirabel, Quebec, where the plane will take off, have caused delays to the final stages of pre-flight tests, heightening suspense over the maiden flight, which had already been delayed three times since late last year.
ABU DHABI, March 30 Abu Dhabi's state-owned Mubadala Investment Company said its net profit nearly tripled in 2016, while total comprehensive income rebounded to a profit from a loss in 2015, primarily helped by financial investments.
* Symetis and Boston Scientific reach USD 435 million purchase agreement