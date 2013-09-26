UPDATE 1-Bombardier and Lion Air in talks on possible CSeries deal

By Solarina Ho and Tim Hepher
Sept 26 Canada's Bombardier Inc and
Indonesia's Lion Air confirmed on Thursday the two companies are
in talks over a possible deal for the planemaker's new CSeries
jets.
Lion Air's chief executive and co-founder, Rusdi Kirana,
said the airline was interested in buying the larger version of
the narrow-body CS100 jet, which staged its maiden flight last
week. Bombardier is aiming to break into a market dominated by
Airbus and Boeing Co.
"I am interested in buying the CS300. We will know how many
after we learn about it more deeply," Kirana said by email.
The CS300, which can seat up to 160 passengers, typically
fits 130 in a dual-class set-up and 135 in a standard
configuration. The smaller CS100 typically seats 110.
Lion Air is Indonesia's largest privately run airline and
one of the world's fastest-growing low-cost airlines. Kirana,
who visited the CSeries plant near Montreal on Wednesday, said
the CS300 would suit the airline's operations.
The Indonesian carrier has already placed record orders for
Boeing and Airbus jets to serve the archipelago nation's rapid
air traffic growth.
"Definitely we are in discussions with them, so hopefully
we'll be able to finalize a deal in a few months," said Marc
Duchesne, director of public affairs and communications for
Bombardier's commercial aircraft division.
Airlines and country delegations from all over the world are
in Montreal this week for the United Nations' International
Civil Aviation Organization's triennial assembly.
Duchesne said close to 20 different airlines and country
representatives are visiting Bombardier's CSeries plant in
Mirabel, Quebec, some 50 km (30 miles) north of Montreal. He
declined to name the other visitors.