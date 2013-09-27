UPDATE 2-Lion Air looks to fill 'thin' routes with Bombardier C300s

* Lion Air is talking to Bombardier to buy a "double-digit"
number of C300 jets
* Lion Air could place an order by the end of the year
* The C300's capacity makes it ideal for routes where
passengers don't quite fill 737-800s
MONTREAL, Sept 27 Indonesia's Lion Air is
looking to fill "thin" routes with Bombardier Inc's
C300 jets, as it challenges Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd in
Southeast Asia's quick-growing market for budget travel.
Chief executive Rusdi Kirana told Reuters the airline is in
talks to buy a "double-digit" number of C300s, rather than more
narrow-body Boeing Co 737s or Airbus A320s,
because their size offers lower operating cost per trip on
so-called thin routes where passengers don't quite fill the
larger planes.
Lion Air is considering issues such as after-sales support,
and could place an order by the end of the year, a spokesman
said.
The airline has been on a shopping spree as it looks to
capitalise on Indonesia's rising consumer class who are
increasingly hopping between myriad islands of the world's
fourth-most populous country, whilst it competes internationally
with the likes of AirAsia.
Lion Air has a fleet of 737s and ATR's 72-seat ATR 72, and
has over 500 A320s and 737s on order. Another aircraft type will
add only "minimal" cost, CEO and co-founder Kirana said after
visiting a CSeries factory at Mirabel, Quebec, on Thursday.
The CS300, which has a list price of around $80 million, can
seat up to 160 passengers. This makes it ideal for routes where
demand isn't enough to fill the 189 seats of a 737-800, but
exceeds the capacity of an ATR 72, a spokesman said.
The plane is suitable for routes such as Southeast Asia to
Hong Kong or Guangzhou, as well as for domestic Indonesian
routes, the spokesman said.
"Definitely we are in discussions with them, so hopefully
we'll be able to finalize a deal in a few months," said Marc
Duchesne, director of public affairs and communications for
Bombardier's commercial aircraft division.
Lion Air is increasing its international scope by setting up
affiliate airlines. It owns 49 percent of Malaysia's Malindo Air
and hopes to set up a Thai joint venture this year with two
aircraft, increasing that to around 70, said Kirana.
It is creating a second hub on the Indonesian island of
Batam near Singapore, to avoid congestion at Jakarta's main
airport, Kirana said. It is also building a large maintenance,
repair and overhaul facility at Batam's airport.
Kirana also said the airline is on track to list on the
stock exchange in 2015, and that he wants more time to weigh
market dynamics and "the liquidity of money in the world."