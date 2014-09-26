版本:
Bombardier adds 40 firm CSeries orders

TORONTO, Sept 26 Bombardier Inc said on Friday that aircraft leasing company Macquarie AirFinance had signed a firm agreement to buy 40 of the new CSeries jets, with an option for 10 more.

The deal is for CS300 jets, the larger-capacity version of the CSeries. Macquarie AirFinance will lease the planes to airlines around the world, Bombardier said. (Reporting by Allison Martell)
