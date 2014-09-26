Bombardier adds 40 firm CSeries orders

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
TORONTO, Sept 26 Bombardier Inc said on Friday that aircraft leasing company Macquarie AirFinance had signed a firm agreement to buy 40 of the new CSeries jets, with an option for 10 more.
The deal is for CS300 jets, the larger-capacity version of the CSeries. Macquarie AirFinance will lease the planes to airlines around the world, Bombardier said. (Reporting by Allison Martell)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015