Bombardier's all-new CSeries prepares for maiden flight

MIRABEL, Quebec, Sept 16 Bombardier Inc
carried out final preparations for the maiden flight
of its CSeries on Monday, hoping to translate its ambitions to
shatter an Airbus and Boeing duopoly into faster sales of
Canada's most ambitious jet.
Appearing in blue and white livery under broken skies, the
jet was due to fly from Bombardier's Mirabel factory in Quebec
at 9.30 am (1330 GMT), capping a 5-year $3.4 billion development
of the first all-new plane in its class in decades.
Already nine months behind schedule, the maiden flight had
been delayed by around a week due to poor weather.
The 110-130 seat CSeries is Bombardier's bet on the lower
end of the market for medium-haul jets traditionally dominated
by Airbus and Boeing.
Planemakers in China, Russia and Brazil are also eyeing a
piece of the market for 100-200 seat narrowbody planes, which is
valued at more than $2 trillion over the next 20 years.
Despite soaring demand for new fleets from low-cost airlines
and others, sales of the CSeries have stalled at 177 planes
compared with about 3,800 combined sales of the latest versions
of the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 families.
Aerospace investors say months of intensive flying will test
Bombardier's claims of high fuel efficiency, low operating costs
and low noise levels for the CSeries, which is made of
light-weight composite materials.
"Bombardier management have been saying for a long time that
the relatively small order book will be boosted by the first
flight, because that will give potential customers confidence
that the product is there," said Zafar Khan, aerospace analyst
at Societe Generale in London.
The FTV1 test plane is a CS100 model, which seats 110
passengers in a typical configuration. The largest CS300 model
seats 135, with capacity for up to 160.
Monday's planned flight is also a crucial test for the
PurePower PW1500G turbofan engine developed by Pratt & Whitney,
a unit of Connecticut-based United Technologies Corp.
The same engine family is designed to power several other
models including some Airbus jets in future.
If the debut goes ahead as planned, aviation enthusiasts
could witness the rare sight of two important test flights in as
many days as the aerospace industry turns to lightweight
carbon-composite materials to slash fuel bills.
Boeing said on Friday its 787-9 -- the second member of its
high-tech but recently glitch-prone Dreamliner family -- could
make its first flight as soon as Tuesday.