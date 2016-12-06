Bombardier sees another big CSeries order next year

LONDON Dec 6 Canada's Bombardier is confident of winning another substantial order for its CSeries jet in 2017, said senior vice president Colin Bole, who also played down speculation about launching a bigger version of the airline.

Bombardier received a pivotal order for 75 of the jets from Delta Air Lines earlier this year, as well as one for 45 of the jets from Air Canada.

However, orders have since been smaller for its two CSeries models which have between 110-130 seats.

Bole, senior vice president for sales and asset management at Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, told reporters that he was confident of another Delta-sized order next year, adding that a big order was unlikely before the end of this year.

Speaking to reporters in London, the executive also played down speculation that Bombardier was looking at building a bigger version of the plane which would compete with best-selling Airbus and Boeing models that carry at least 150 people.

That was in line with a previous report and Chief Executive Alain Bellemare's comments that the company's focus is on the existing two models. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Keith Weir)