Bombardier sees another big CSeries order next year

LONDON Dec 6 Canada's Bombardier is
confident of winning another substantial order for its CSeries
jet in 2017, said senior vice president Colin Bole, who also
played down speculation about launching a bigger version of the
airline.
Bombardier received a pivotal order for 75 of the jets from
Delta Air Lines earlier this year, as well as one for 45
of the jets from Air Canada.
However, orders have since been smaller for its two CSeries
models which have between 110-130 seats.
Bole, senior vice president for sales and asset management
at Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, told reporters that he was
confident of another Delta-sized order next year, adding that a
big order was unlikely before the end of this year.
Speaking to reporters in London, the executive also played
down speculation that Bombardier was looking at building a
bigger version of the plane which would compete with
best-selling Airbus and Boeing models that carry
at least 150 people.
That was in line with a previous report and Chief Executive
Alain Bellemare's comments that the company's focus is on the
existing two models.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Keith Weir)