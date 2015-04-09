Bombardier says CSeries to be certified this year

BRIEF-Teekay LNG contemplates new Norwegian bond issuance
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021
PARIS, April 9 Canadian planemaker Bombardier expects its long-delayed CSeries passenger jet to receive certification in 2015, enabling the aircraft to start operating soon afterwards, a company executive said on Thursday.
"The CSeries will be certified this year and enter service shortly thereafter," Ross Mitchell, vice-president business acquisition at Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, said at an aerospace conference hosted by the Economist magazine in Paris.
The aircraft has completed 1,300 hours of flight testing including most performance tests, with the focus now turning towards avionics, Mitchell said.
It has just completed an icing test, he added. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.