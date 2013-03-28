Bombardier official says company 'not very late' on C-Series

BRIEF-Sika says sales to exceed CHF 6 billion in 2017
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
WASHINGTON, March 28 A top Bombardier Inc leader on Thursday acknowledged that the company is behind schedule in developing its new C-Series jet but said he hopes to maintain plans to achieve first flight by the end of June.
"We are a little bit late, but not very late in relative terms. We hope to maintain that," Guy Hachey, president and chief operating officer of the Canadian plane maker, said at a conference in Washington.
* Sika AG: Strong start to the year with 10.7% sales growth in the first quarter of 2017
TOKYO, April 11 Japanese stocks fell on Tuesday morning, hurt by a combination of rising geopolitical tensions, a stronger yen and volatile trading in Toshiba Corp shares ahead of the third deadline for its earnings filing.
* Premium brand Lincoln says aims to have 80 dealerships in China by end-2017, up from 65 as of end of March Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)