2013年 3月 28日 星期四 23:43 BJT

Bombardier official says company 'not very late' on C-Series

WASHINGTON, March 28 A top Bombardier Inc leader on Thursday acknowledged that the company is behind schedule in developing its new C-Series jet but said he hopes to maintain plans to achieve first flight by the end of June.

"We are a little bit late, but not very late in relative terms. We hope to maintain that," Guy Hachey, president and chief operating officer of the Canadian plane maker, said at a conference in Washington.
