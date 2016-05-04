Bombardier not studying bigger version of CSeries jet - sources

MONTREAL/PARIS May 4 Canada's Bombardier is not looking at building a bigger version of its CSeries jetliner, three people close to the company said on Wednesday.

There has been persistent analyst and media speculation that Bombardier would add a third member of its slow-selling 108-130-seat jet family to compete with best-selling Airbus and Boeing models that carry at least 150 people.

But despite earlier suggestions that Bombardier could enlarge its new jet to boost sales, the so-called 'CS500' version, which could cost up to $750 million to develop, is not being considered, the people said.

"It is not on the table," one said, asking not to be identified. (Reporting by Allison Lampert, Tim Hepher, Editing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Janet Lawrence)