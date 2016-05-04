Bombardier not studying bigger version of CSeries jet - sources

MONTREAL/PARIS May 4 Canada's Bombardier
is not looking at building a bigger version of its
CSeries jetliner, three people close to the company said on
Wednesday.
There has been persistent analyst and media speculation that
Bombardier would add a third member of its slow-selling
108-130-seat jet family to compete with best-selling Airbus
and Boeing models that carry at least 150
people.
But despite earlier suggestions that Bombardier could
enlarge its new jet to boost sales, the so-called 'CS500'
version, which could cost up to $750 million to develop, is not
being considered, the people said.
"It is not on the table," one said, asking not to be
identified.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert, Tim Hepher, Editing by Amran
Abocar; Editing by Janet Lawrence)