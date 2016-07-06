Swiss CEO sees decision on further upgrade to larger CSeries by year-end

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
ZURICH, July 6 Lufthansa unit Swiss International Air Lines will decide whether to upgrade a further five Bombardier CSeries jets to the larger variant by the end of the year, the carrier's chief executive said on Wednesday.
Swiss, the launch customer for the new plane, had placed a firm order for 30 CS100 jets and has already converted 15 of those to the larger CS300 variant.
"It's still open, but I think it's very probable that we will decide for the larger (CS300 Bombardier jet)," Swiss CEO Thomas Kluehr told Reuters on Wednesday at an event to unveil Swiss's first CS100 plane.
Lufthansa also has an option for a further 30 CSeries jets, with the decision on whether to exercise those up to the Lufthansa executive board.
"It's a wonderful aircraft, so I think the chances are good, but I don't know when the final decision will be made," Kluehr said.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Writing by Victoria Bryan)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)