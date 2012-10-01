UPDATE 1-Bombardier wins $156 mln contracts in Germany, Malaysia

Oct 1 Bombardier Inc, the world's
largest train maker, said it won two contracts totaling about
121 million euros ($155.67 million) for rail networks in Germany
and Malaysia.
Bombardier won a five-year, 281 million Malaysian ringgit
($91.94 million) contract to supply its Cityflo 650 driverless
train control system for a network in the Greater Kuala Lumpur
area, the Canadian company said.
Separately, it said it will also supply five double-deck
trains to Deutsche Bahn AG, the German national railway
company, for about 50 million euros.
Deutsche Bahn AG has already ordered 135 of the variable
double-deck coaches for long-distance services as part of a
December 2008 contract.
The delivery of the trains, called Twindexx Vario, is
scheduled to start in the second half of 2014.
Shares of the Montreal-based company, were trading up 2
percent at C$3.79 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange on
Friday.