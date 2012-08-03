Bombardier signs $243 mln maintenance contract for Newark airport

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 16
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Aug 3 Bombardier Inc's train unit signed a contract for about $243 million with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to provide operations and maintenance services at the Newark International Airport for 10 years.
Bombardier said the contract will start on Aug.3.
Shares of the company closed at C$3.50 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
ZURICH, Feb 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,458 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Mexican silver mining equities vs peso: http://reut.rs/2kpRxZX
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Lenovo Group Ltd Chairman Yang Yuanqing on Thursday said the company was on track to turn around its mobile phone business in the October-December quarter of 2017, or by the end of the business year through March 2018 at the latest.