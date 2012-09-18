Bombardier signs $367 mln train parts contract with Spain's Talgo

Sept 18 Bombardier Inc said its train
unit signed a deal worth about 281 million euros ($367 million)
with the Saudi Arabian unit of Spain's Talgo to supply parts for
36 high-speed trains.
Intercity passenger train manufacturer Talgo was recently
contracted by the Saudi Railways Organization to build and
operate a 450-km high-speed railway connecting Mecca and Medina.
Bombardier, the world's largest train maker, said the deal
is likely to include propulsion and control packages and
high-speed bogies. Most of these will be manufactured at its
Trapaga plant in Spain.
Shares of the Montreal-based company, which is also the
world's third-largest plane maker, closed at C$3.74 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.