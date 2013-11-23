Deutsche Bahn CEO says Bombardier train order delayed again

FRANKFURT Nov 23 German rail operator Deutsche
Bahn said it was expecting a further delay in the
delivery of 27 double-decker passenger trains built by Canada's
Bombardier.
Deutsche Bahn originally said it was expecting the trains,
ordered to replace its aging intercity fleet, to arrive by the
end of 2013. It later said the delivery would be delayed until
at least mid-2014.
"If everything goes well, we will now get them in
mid-2015... But the delivery will probably be pushed back to the
second half of 2015," Deutsche Bahn CEO Ruediger Grube told
weekly magazine WirtschaftsWoche.
Bombardier was not immediately available for comment.
An internal Deutsche Bahn document seen by Reuters in
September had shown that Deutsche Bahn was planning to buy
another 17 double-decker trains from Bombardier for 293 million
euros ($396 million).
Deutsche Bahn is also still waiting for Bombardier rival
Siemens to supply it with ICE high-speed trains,
which are also delayed.