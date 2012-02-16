版本:
UPDATE 1-Bombardier inks plane deal with Ethiopian Airlines

Feb 15 Canada's Bombardier Aerospace, a unit of Bombardier Inc, said Ethiopian Airlines was the buyer of five Q400 NextGen aircraft in a $160 million deal that was announced on Monday.

Bombardier had earlier said the buyer had requested to remain unidentified.

The company said two of the five aircraft will be operated by Ethiopian Airlines and three by its affiliate, ASKY Airlines of Togo.

The order will increase the number of Q400 NextGen airliners purchased by Ethiopian Airlines to 13, Bombardier said.

