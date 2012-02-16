UPDATE 1-Bombardier inks plane deal with Ethiopian Airlines

Banks, basic resources lift European shares on Trump-trade
* Covestro sinks as Bayer sells shares (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
Feb 15 Canada's Bombardier Aerospace, a unit of Bombardier Inc, said Ethiopian Airlines was the buyer of five Q400 NextGen aircraft in a $160 million deal that was announced on Monday.
Bombardier had earlier said the buyer had requested to remain unidentified.
The company said two of the five aircraft will be operated by Ethiopian Airlines and three by its affiliate, ASKY Airlines of Togo.
The order will increase the number of Q400 NextGen airliners purchased by Ethiopian Airlines to 13, Bombardier said.
* Covestro sinks as Bayer sells shares (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
LONDON, March 1 Britain's biggest trade union fears that more than 1,000 jobs could be lost at Ford's engine plant in Wales despite reassurances from the U.S. carmaker that similar levels of employment will be needed in the coming years.
* Avis Budget Group announces intention to offer 250 million euros of senior notes