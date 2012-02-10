版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 11日 星期六 00:14 BJT

Bombardier says wins order for up to 24 CRJ1000 jets

Feb 10 Bombardier Inc said on Friday that an unidentified airline has signed a firm order for six CRJ1000 NextGen regional jets and taken options for another 18 planes.

Based on the list price, the firm order is valued at about $297 million and could increase to about $1.32 billion if all options are exercised, the company said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐