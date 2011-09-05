RPT-UPDATE 1-Bombardier wins metro car deal from Delhi Metro

(Follows alerts)

* Order for additional 76 metro cars worth $120 mln

* Delivery to start in Q3 2012

Sept 5 Bombardier Inc's (BBDb.TO) train unit said it has received an order for 76 metro cars worth about $120 million from India's Delhi Metro Rail Corp, adding to its 114-vehicle contract announced last year.

Delivery will start in the third quarter of 2012 and likely end in early 2013, Bombardier Transportation said in a statement on Monday.

With the new order, Delhi Metro will be operating a fleet of 614 MOVIA metro cars -- manufactured at the Canada-based company's industrial site in the western Indian state of Gujrat. (Reporting by Krishna N Das in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)