RPT-UPDATE 1-Bombardier wins metro car deal from Delhi Metro

Sept 5 Bombardier Inc's (BBDb.TO) train unit
said it has received an order for 76 metro cars worth about $120
million from India's Delhi Metro Rail Corp, adding to its
114-vehicle contract announced last year.
Delivery will start in the third quarter of 2012 and likely
end in early 2013, Bombardier Transportation said in a statement
on Monday.
With the new order, Delhi Metro will be operating a fleet of
614 MOVIA metro cars -- manufactured at the Canada-based
company's industrial site in the western Indian state of Gujrat.
