UPDATE 1-Bombardier gets order for five Q400 NextGen aircraft

Feb 13 The aerospace division of Bombardier Inc said it has received a firm order for five Q400 NextGen aircraft from an airline that requested to remain unidentified.

Based on the list price for the Q400 NextGen airliner, the transaction is valued at about $160 million.

The 70 to 80-seater Q400 NextGen aircraft is optimized for short-haul operations.

Including today's transaction, Bombardier has booked firm orders for 418 Q400 and Q400 NextGen aircraft, with 389 delivered as of Dec. 31, the company said in a statement.

Shares of the Montreal-based company closed at C$4.79 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.