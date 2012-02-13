UPDATE 1-Bombardier gets order for five Q400 NextGen aircraft

Feb 13 The aerospace division of
Bombardier Inc said it has received a firm order for
five Q400 NextGen aircraft from an airline that requested to
remain unidentified.
Based on the list price for the Q400 NextGen airliner, the
transaction is valued at about $160 million.
The 70 to 80-seater Q400 NextGen aircraft is optimized for
short-haul operations.
Including today's transaction, Bombardier has booked firm
orders for 418 Q400 and Q400 NextGen aircraft, with 389
delivered as of Dec. 31, the company said in a statement.
Shares of the Montreal-based company closed at C$4.79 on
Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.