UPDATE 3-Bombardier sees 2012 dip in plane deliveries, margins

* Expects to deliver 235 planes in 2012 vs 245 in 2011
* 2012 aerospace EBIT margin seen at 5 pct, was 5.8 pct in
2011
* Stock falls 7.8 pct to C$4.38 on TSX
* Q4 results largely in line with expectations
By Susan Taylor
March 1 Bombardier Inc said
plane deliveries will dip in 2012 and the world's third biggest
commercial plane maker forecast lower than expected profit
margins for its key aerospace unit, news that drove its shares
in down nearly 8 percent on Thursday.
The Montreal-based plane and train maker, which faces
sluggish demand for its regional jets, said higher costs will
hurt its margins, including a $100 million hit from a stronger
Canadian dollar and further $100 million for pension expenses.
"A lot of focus will be on aerospace margin guidance of 5
percent," said Canaccord Genuity analyst David Tyerman. "A lot
of people might think it's too low and they are being too
conservative."
By mid-session, the stock had dropped 37 Canadian cents to
C$4.38 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. TD Securities downgraded
the stock to "hold" from "buy", citing the weak outlook.
Bombardier competes with Brazil's Embraer in
the smaller plane sector and is seeking to tread on the turf of
giants like Airbus and Boeing with its
yet-to-launched C-series jet. That plane, promised by the end of
2013, will be Bombardier's largest jet to date.
Bombardier said its closely watched margin for earnings
before interest and taxes is expected to decline to about 5
percent in 2012 from 5.8 percent in 2011. It withdrew its 2013
forecasts, blaming the poor economy and regional jet weakness.
The company, whose fourth-quarter profit came in slightly
above estimates, also said it expects to deliver about 235
planes this year, down from 245 in 2011, reflecting strength for
big aircraft and soft demand for its smaller commercial planes.
"On the commercial side it's very weak," said Morningstar
analyst Neal Dihora. "Bombardier's commercial aircraft strength
is more in North American and Europe and those markets aren't
really growing. Growth in Asia has been dominated by other
players like Embraer."
Bombardier said it has been expanding its sale force to
drive business in emerging markets.
PLANE DELIVERY DOWN
Bombardier expects to deliver 180 business aircraft, such as
its Challenger and Global brands, and 55 smaller commercial
planes, like its Learjet, in 2012. It delivered 163 business
planes and 78 commercial planes in 2011.
"Last year was certainly a very difficult year for aircraft
sales for them," said PI Financial analyst Chris Murray. "Next
year's going to be more of what they've been doing for the last
little while."
The aerospace unit's order backlog reached $22 billion at
Dec. 31, the division's new year-end, a 15 percent increase from
$19.2 billion at Jan. 31, 2011.
The gain reflects an increase in orders for business and
C-Series planes that is partly offset by lower orders for
turboprops and regional jets, Bombardier said.
Bombardier expects to run test flights on the C-Series this
year and says the plane will enter service in late 2013. There
have been doubts in the market that the single-aisle 110- to
149-seater plane will meet its launch date.
PROFIT DROPS IN TRUNCATED QUARTER
Bombardier net profit was $214 million for the fourth
quarter, or 12 cents a share, compared with $295 million, or 16
cents a share, a year ago.
Analysts had, on average, expected earnings of 11 cents a
share and revenue of $4.74 billion on average according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 23 percent to $4.3 billion.
The results reflect a change in the aerospace unit's
year-end to Dec. 31 from Jan. 31. The transportation division
already had a Dec. 31 year end.
Revenue at Bombardier's aerospace unit, which makes
business, commercial and amphibious craft, was $2 billion for
the two months ended Dec. 31, compared with $3.1 billion for the
three months ended Jan. 31, 2011.
Revenue at the transportation unit, which makes trains, fell
to $2.3 billion for the three-month period ended Dec. 31, from
$2.5 billion for the same period last year.
Free cash flow in the quarter fell to $590 million, from
$1.5 billion last year.