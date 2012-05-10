Bombardier profit falls on lower segment revenue

May 10 Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in first-quarter profit on lower revenue from its plane and train divisions.

Net profit for the world's third-biggest commercial planemaker fell to $190 million, or 10 cents per share, from $220 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, which is also the world's No. 1 train maker, declined to $3.50 billion from $4.66 billion a year earlier.