UPDATE 1-Bombardier wins $31 mln train order from Swedish co

May 11 Bombardier Inc's train unit won
a $31 million order from Swedish investment company Bure Equity
AB to deliver seven TRAXX locomotives.
Delivery of the locomotives, designed for freight transport
in Sweden and Norway, is expected in the fourth quarter of 2012,
Bombardier said.
Bombardier, the world's largest passenger-train maker, said
the locomotives would be manufactured at its Kassel plant in
Germany.
Bure has bought the locomotives to lease them to train
operator RushRail AB.
Montreal-based Bombardier on Thursday reported a sharp drop
in its quarterly results. Sales at its train unit fell 20
percent to $2 billion as it completed some major contracts in
the Asia-Pacific region.
Bombardier shares closed at C$3.96 on Thursday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.