UPDATE 1-Qantas orders three Bombardier Q400 turboprops

Jan 17 Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd
has placed firm orders for three Q400 NextGen turboprop
airplanes, the maker of the aircraft, Canada's Bombardier Inc
said on Thursday.
Based on list prices, the contract is valued at
approximately $98 million, Bombardier said in a statement.
Qantas, Australia's biggest domestic and international
carrier, will use the aircraft on its domestic routes. The new
order will increase to 31 the number of Q400 and Q4000 NextGen
craft operated by Qantas.
Including this transaction, Bombardier has firm orders for a
total of 463 Q400 and Q400 NextGen aircraft, the Montreal-based
company said.