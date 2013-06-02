Bomnbardier says CSeries jet on track for end-June debut

PARIS, June 2 Canada's Bombardier is
confident it will be able to fly its new CSeries passenger jet
by the end of June, a senior executive said on Sunday.
The first aircraft, which rolled out of the factory in green
primer paint and is now under the control of flight test crew,
is looking "great" for a June test sortie, Chet Fuller, senior
commercial vice president, told reporters.
A maiden flight is considered important for sales of a new
aircraft. The countdown coincides with the larger Airbus
A350, which is expected to fly within weeks.
Fuller dismissed speculation of a flight timed to coincide
with the June 17-23 Paris Airshow, but said Bombardier would use
the showcase event to unveil a previously undisclosed customer
for the 110-seat version of the CSeries.