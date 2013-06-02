REFILE-Bombardier says CSeries jet on track for end-June debut

* New Canadian jet will fly after Paris air show
* Bombardier could confirm new airline Odyssey as buyer
* Sales chief says CSeries beats Airbus on economics
CAPE TOWN, June 2 Canada's Bombardier
said on Sunday its new CSeries passenger jet was in good shape
to make its crucial maiden flight by the end of June as it
prepares to unveil orders for the more fuel efficient jet at the
Paris air show.
The first aircraft, which rolled out of the factory in green
primer paint and is now under the control of the flight test
crew, is "looking great" for a test sortie this month, Chet
Fuller, senior commercial vice president, told reporters.
The countdown coincides with preparations for the first
flight of the larger Airbus A350, which could fly
before the June 17-23 air show.
The CSeries and A350 are both examples of a new generation
of carbon-composite passenger jets designed to save weight and
allow airlines to burn less fuel, a manufacturing technique
first introduced on such a scale by Boeing's 787 Dreamliner.
The rare prospect of two maiden flights within weeks of each
other has created a buzz in the aviation industry and whetted
the appetite of airlines anxious to cut their fuel bills.
Airbus said on Sunday engine tests had started on the A350,
a milestone that typically happens one or two weeks before the
first flight unless there are last-minute technical glitches.
Fuller dismissed speculation of a CSeries flight in time for
the mid-month event in Paris, saying it would not be dictated by
marketing considerations.
But he said Bombardier would use the showcase event to
unveil a previously undisclosed customer for the 110-seat
version of the CSeries and could also add new business.
He also predicted strong sales for that variant in Africa,
where he was speaking on the sidelines of a summit of airline
industry leaders in Cape Town.
Reuters reported in December 2011 that Bombardier had sold
10 of the aircraft to a start-up airline called Odyssey that
intended to start non-stop all-business class flights from
London City to New York using the new jets.
The airline has previously kept its plans under wraps as it
sets up operations in the cut-throat airline business, but looks
set to go public at the air show. Bombardier declined to
comment.
Powered by a new generation of Pratt & Whitney
engines, the CSeries prompted Airbus and then Boeing
to update their best-selling models with similar engines.
Airbus and Boeing have collectively sold over 3,000 of the
revamped models. Bombardier has sold 145 CSeries.
Fuller said sales of the CSeries had suffered from the
industry's worsening reputation for delays in new projects after
problems at both Airbus and Boeing but was confident that the
first flight and next year's entry to service would give sales a
boost.
He said the CS300, the larger of two CSeries models, would
be at least 10 percent cheaper per seat and 15 percent cheaper
in total flight costs to operate than the Airbus A319neo, a
revamped version of the model the CSeries was designed to
compete with.
Compared with the new Airbus best-seller, the revamped
A320neo, he said the CS300 would have 25 percent lower trip
costs and offer similar costs per seat, give or take 2 percent.