UPDATE 1-European airline buys 4 Bombardier Q400 planes

* Order is valued at $126 million
* Order includes options on four more aircraft
* Q400 NextGen is a fuel-efficient regional jet
* Bombardier stock down 3.6 pct
(Adds details, Pluna interview, stock price. In U.S. dollars
unless noted)
VANCOUVER, Aug 16 An unidentified European
airline has signed a firm order to buy four Q400 NextGen
turboprop planes made by Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO), the
Canadian-based plane maker said on Tuesday.
The firm order is valued at about $126 million, based on
list prices for the fuel-efficient, short-haul aircraft, which
competes in the 70- to 80-seat market.
The transaction, which also includes options on a further
four Q400 NextGen aircraft, increases the number of firm orders
for Q400 and Q400 NextGen aircraft to 412, Bombardier said in a
statement.
Separately, the president of Pluna Lineas Aereas Uruguayas
S.A, Uruguay's flag carrier, said it may buy more jets from
Bombardier next year. [ID:nN1E77F11Z] The airline already flies
Bombardier-made CRJ900 NextGen aircraft.
Bombardier's stock was down 19 Canadian cents, or 3.6
percent, at C$5.05 in a lower market on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Tuesday afternoon.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant; editing by Peter Galloway)