UPDATE 1-European airline buys 4 Bombardier Q400 planes

VANCOUVER, Aug 16 An unidentified European airline has signed a firm order to buy four Q400 NextGen turboprop planes made by Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO), the Canadian-based plane maker said on Tuesday.

The firm order is valued at about $126 million, based on list prices for the fuel-efficient, short-haul aircraft, which competes in the 70- to 80-seat market.

The transaction, which also includes options on a further four Q400 NextGen aircraft, increases the number of firm orders for Q400 and Q400 NextGen aircraft to 412, Bombardier said in a statement.

Separately, the president of Pluna Lineas Aereas Uruguayas S.A, Uruguay's flag carrier, said it may buy more jets from Bombardier next year. [ID:nN1E77F11Z] The airline already flies Bombardier-made CRJ900 NextGen aircraft.

Bombardier's stock was down 19 Canadian cents, or 3.6 percent, at C$5.05 in a lower market on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday afternoon.

($1=$0.98 Canadian) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; editing by Peter Galloway)