UPDATE 2-China airline plans to buy Bombardier jets

* Signs conditional agreement for 6 CRJ900 NextGen jets

* Based on list prices, contract is worth $264 mln

* Bombardier plans to cut CRJ output due to weak economy (Adds details, background)

Oct 26 Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) said on Wednesday that an unnamed Chinese airline has tentatively agreed to buy six of its CRJ900 NextGen regional commercial aircraft.

The transaction, which is the first CRJ900 purchase in China, includes options on an additional five planes.

Based on today's list price, the six-plane contract would be worth $264 million, Montreal-based Bombardier said in a statement.

The provisional CRJ order comes a month after Bombardier said it will cut production of its CRJ family of 60- to 99-seat jets from January as airlines delay new orders during uncertain economic times. [ID:nS1E78J0AR]

Bombardier, the world's third biggest civil aircraft maker, has earmarked China as a big and expanding market for its planes.

Earlier this year, Bombardier teamed up with Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (Comac), that country's biggest planemaker, to jointly work on developing aircraft to take on industry giants Airbus EAD.PA and Boeing (BA.N).

More than 80 Bombardier-produced aircraft, including from the CRJ- and Q-Series of commercial aircraft, as well as Learjet, Challenger and Global business jets are currently operating in China. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Rob Wilson)