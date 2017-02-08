Canada open to more aid for future Bombardier planes -source

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
OTTAWA Feb 8 The Canadian government would be open to providing more aid to planemaker Bombardier Inc if it developed new aircraft and asked for help, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The government announced C$372.5 million ($283 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier jet programs on Tuesday but the funding was well short of the $1 billion that Bombardier was seeking.
The source declined to be identified as the discussions were confidential. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Denny Thomas and Nick Zieminski)
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.