Canada open to more aid for future Bombardier planes -source

OTTAWA Feb 8 The Canadian government would be open to providing more aid to planemaker Bombardier Inc if it developed new aircraft and asked for help, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The government announced C$372.5 million ($283 million) in repayable loans for two of Bombardier jet programs on Tuesday but the funding was well short of the $1 billion that Bombardier was seeking.

The source declined to be identified as the discussions were confidential. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Denny Thomas and Nick Zieminski)