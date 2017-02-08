Brazil official sees Airbus ruling helping WTO case against Canada

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
BRASILIA Feb 8 Brazil's argument in a trade dispute with Canada will be helped by a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling that European nations had provided unfair subsidies to Airbus Group SE, a senior official at Brazil's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
Carlos Cozendey, undersecretary for economic affairs, said Canadian government support for Bombardier Inc had helped the planemaker win a major order from Delta Air Lines Inc over Brazilian rival Embraer SA. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese; Writing by Brad Haynes)
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.