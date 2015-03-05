REFILE-Canada's Bombardier postpones investor day as new CEO settles in

(Removes extraneous word in fourth paragraph.)
March 5 Canadian plane and train manufacturer
Bombardier Inc has postponed an investor day scheduled
for March 11 to give its new chief executive time to go through
its operations in detail, a Bombardier spokeswoman said on
Thursday.
Invitations for the investor day had been sent before Chief
Executive Alain Bellemare joined the company last month,
spokeswoman Shirley Chenier said, adding a new date hasn't yet
been set.
Bombardier is under pressure to bring its new CSeries jet
into service after years of delays and cost overruns, and shares
have dropped more than 40 percent over the last three months.
In February, as it announced plans to raise new equity and
debt a few weeks after assuring investors it had enough funds to
cover development costs, Bombardier shook up its leadership
structure, bringing in Bellemare, a former United Technologies
Corp executive.
Still, the family of Bellemare's predecessor, Pierre
Beaudoin, remains in control of the company, and Beaudoin
himself became executive chairman when Bombardier appointed
Bellemare, taking over from his father Laurent Beaudoin.
On Wednesday, Qatar Airways' Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker
said his company was no longer interested in the CSeries because
of the delays bringing it to service.
The news on the investor day was first reported by the
National Post newspaper.
