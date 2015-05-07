版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 7日 星期四 17:44 BJT

Bombardier says preparing for IPO of transportation unit stake

May 7 Canada's Bombardier Inc said on Thursday it was preparing for an initial public offering of a minority stake in its transportation unit, Bombardier Transportation.

The IPO is expected to take place in the fourth quarter, subject to market conditions, Bombardier said. The primary listing is likely to be in Germany. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐