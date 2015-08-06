Bombardier wins Israel Railways deal for 62 electric locomotives

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
JERUSALEM Aug 6 Canada's Bombardier Inc has been chosen to supply 62 electric locomotives to Israel for 1 billion shekels ($263 million), state-owned Israel Railways said on Thursday.
Israel is in the middle of a multi-billion-dollar process to electrify the country's 420-km (260-mile) railway system to reduce noise and pollution.
Israel Railways said it would take delivery of the locomotives in 2017 and that they were mainly for use on a new fast rail line between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. It has an option to buy 32 more.
The locomotives each have an output of 6 megawatts and will be able to pull up to eight double-decker carriages or 12 single carriages, containing 1,400 passengers, at speeds of up to 160 km per hour.
Bombardier, which has been supplying trains to Israel for more than a decade, beat out France's Alstom and two Chinese companies, CSR and CNR, to win the deal, said Israel Railways, which is also holding a tender for 294 new electric double-decker carriages.
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.