UPDATE 1-Bombardier to cut 1,700 aerospace jobs, most in Montreal

TORONTO Jan 21 Bombardier Inc, the
Canadian plane and train maker, said on Tuesday it will lay off
1,700 employees in its aerospace division, primarily in the
Montreal area.
The company, which again delayed the launch of its $3.9
billion CSeries jetliner last week, said it is reducing staff as
part of a cost-cutting push that began in 2012.
Bombardier said 300 of the 1,700 jobs had already been cut
in December and that it would try to match employees whose jobs
were being eliminated with a "few hundred" positions it is
currently trying to fill.
The Montreal-based company, which has 22,200 of its 38,350
global aerospace employees in Canada, said the cuts will be made
in several sectors, including manufacturing, engineering, sales
and support.
There is no specific cost-savings target associated with the
job cuts, which will affect both permanent and contract
employees and both union and nonunion staff, Bombardier
spokeswoman Haley Dunne said.
"This is all with the goal of assuring our long-term
success," Dunne told Reuters. "It's just part of the overall
continued focus we're putting on managing our costs prudently so
that we can support our investments."