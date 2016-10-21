UPDATE 5-Bombardier to cut 7,500 more jobs through 2018, mostly in rail

(Adds federal innovation minister on employment levels)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL Oct 21 Bombardier Inc said
on Friday it would cut 7,500 jobs, mostly in its train-making
division, in a second round of layoffs announced this year,
following extended delays and budget overruns in its aerospace
business.
About two-thirds of the jobs are in Bombardier
Transportation, the Germany-based rail unit which had already
been slated to eliminate about 3,500 workers. The rest will be
in aerospace, the company said in a statement.
Bombardier, which ended 2015 with 70,900 employees, said in
February it would cut 10 percent of its workforce over two
years, with nearly half of those jobs in the rail unit.
The unit, with a large staff in Europe, has struggled to
deliver on some high-profile public transit contracts, including
in Toronto.
Bombardier said it expected the layoffs would lead to
recurring savings of about $300 million by end-2018. It will
book restructuring charges of $225 million to $275 million as
special items, beginning in the fourth quarter and through 2017.
The cuts are part of a broader turnaround plan backed by
Canada's second-largest pension fund, Caisse de depot et
placement du Quebec, the rail unit's largest shareholder, said
spokesman Maxime Chagnon.
The Caisse, which secured three BT board seats after buying
a 30 percent stake in the division in November for $1.5 billion,
wants Bombardier to improve the unit.
In a telephone call, Bombardier Chief Executive Alain
Bellemare said he did not expect the cuts, which include 1,500
workers in Quebec and 500 in the rest of Canada, to affect talks
with the federal government over a $1 billion investment in its
CSeries mid-range jet program.
Ottawa is under pressure from Quebec to match the province's
$1 billion investment in the narrowbodies. Navdeep Bains, the
cabinet minister heading negotiations, reiterated Ottawa's
pledge to aid Bombardier on Friday, although no deal has been
finalized.
GOVERNMENT WANTS ASSURANCES
Bains said the government wants assurances on jobs,
investment in research and development and ensuring the
company's headquarters stays in Canada.
Asked by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. whether he would
insist Bombardier maintain certain employment levels in return
for aid, Bains replied, "There are market conditions at play and
we have to be very careful about that".
Bellemare has pushed to improve profitability since he was
hired in 2015 after the new CSeries jet, years late and billions
over budget, had loaded Bombardier down with debt.
"I think it has to be very clear that the decisions we are
taking are not related to our discussions with the federal
government," Bellemare said.
Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, while lamenting the loss
of jobs, said his government had made the right decision to
invest in the CSeries program where Bombardier is now hiring.
In a note, Macquarie analyst Konark Gupta estimated
Bombardier would hire about 3,700 workers for programs like the
CSeries and its Global 7000 business jet, which is expected to
make its first flight next month.
The company has faced competition from China Railway Rolling
Stock Corp, formed by the merger of the country's two top train
makers. In September, Bombardier said it would join forces with
the Chinese company to bid on international contracts.
"There's a lot of questions around the health of some of
their end markets," AltaCorp analyst Chris Murray said in a
research note. He cited speculation over whether Bombardier
might dispose of units such as the weak-selling Learjet small
business jet division.
CIBC analyst Kevin Chiang said in a note the announcement
showed Bellemare could make changes at the company controlled by
the Bombardier-Beaudoin family.
"A concern when (he) took over ... was whether he would be
handcuffed by various stakeholders in making the necessary
'tough decisions,'" he wrote.
In Northern Ireland, where about 5,000 Bombardier employees
work, Economy Minister Simon Hamilton said he would fight to
save local jobs.
Last month, Bombardier halved the 2016 delivery forecast for
the CSeries and said it expected full-year revenue at the lower
end of its previously announced range.
Bombardier shares closed down 2 cents Canadian at C$1.76.
(Additional reporting by Allison Martell, Matt Scuffham and
Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Leah Schnurr in Ottawa; Editing by
Richard Chang and Cynthia Osterman)