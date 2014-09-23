版本:
Bombardier in talks with possible launch operator for CSeries jet

Sept 23 Bombardier Inc is in advanced talks with an unidentified airline that could become the first operator of its CSeries jet, the Canadian plane maker said on Tuesday.

Bombardier spokesman Marc Duchesne said the company is in discussions to determine the first airline that will take delivery of the new jets next year.

Duchesne did not identify the airline.

In August, Malmo Aviation, owned by Sweden's Braathens Aviation, said it had told Bombardier it was no longer willing to serve as the CSeries' first operator, citing worries about delays. The company said it was discussing possible changes to its delivery schedule with Bombardier.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Bombardier's talks with the unidentified airline. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Dan Grebler)
