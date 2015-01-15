版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 15日 星期四 20:48 BJT

Bombardier to suspend business jet program, cut 1,000 jobs

TORONTO Jan 15 Bombardier Inc said on Thursday that it had suspended its Learjet 85 aircraft program and was laying off about 1,000 employees due to weak demand for the business jet.

The Canadian plane and train maker said the move reflected continued weakness in the light aircraft category since the economic downturn.

Bombardier said the pause would result in a pretax charge of about $1.4 billion for the fourth quarter, mainly for the impairment of the Learjet 85 development costs. The company said the 1,000 job cuts would be at its sites in Querétaro, Mexico, and Wichita, Kansas. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐