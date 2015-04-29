UPDATE 2-China trainmakers seek control of Bombardier's rail unit-sources

* CNR, CSR have been in contact with Bombardier - sources
* China seeking foreign access for its high-speed
trains-sources
* Bid may face political opposition in Canada as elections
near
(Adds context on possible barriers to a deal, comment from
source familiar with Canadian government thinking)
By Benjamin Kang Lim and Matthew Miller
BEIJING, April 29China's top two trainmakers
have been in discussions with Bombardier Inc about
possibly buying a controlling stake in the Canadian company's
railway unit, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
China CNR Corp Ltd and state-owned CSR Corp Ltd
, now in the process of merging to create the world's
biggest railway company, are exploring a stake purchase of the
Bombardier unit, complementing China's plan to sell its
high-speed rail technology abroad, the sources said.
But discussions cannot move forward until after the Chinese
trainmakers complete a planned $26-billion merger next month,
said a person close to one of the Chinese companies.
Canada's Bombardier has been exploring a possible sale of
all or part of its railway business as it seeks to pay for the
huge cost overruns in its aircraft business, Reuters reported
this month.
The Canadian company is working with banks on strategic
options, that also include a possible initial public offering
either in Germany, where the business is based, or in Britain.
Bankers value a possible deal at up to $5 billion.
"I have no knowledge of this matter," said Xu Houguang, a
CSR executive. Zhang Yong, an executive at CNR, also said he had
no knowledge of this matter.
Bombardier spokeswoman Isabelle Rondeau declined to comment:
"We will not comment on any speculation."
In February, Bombardier said it "will explore other
initiatives such as certain business activities' potential
participation in industry consolidation".
CNR and CSR are already the world's largest train makers by
revenue but the bulk of their sales are from domestic contracts.
Yet a Chinese bid could face political opposition in Canada,
which is due to hold a general election in October.
The federal government would most likely take a skeptical
view of any such bid, especially if it happened during an
election year, said a source familiar with government thinking.
The government of Quebec, where Bombardier is based, could seek
job guarantees.
A purchase of Bombardier's rail assets would "open the doors
for the Chinese to all Western train markets," one of the
sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.
"It would be the most concrete example of China executing on
its 'one belt, one road' strategy," the source said, referring
to China's aim to create a modern Silk Road economic belt
through a network of infrastructure links through Central, West
and South Asia to Europe and Africa.
"We believe CNR/CSR would be the most likely and viable
option for the company," said RBC Capital Markets analyst Walter
Spracklin in a note to clients, noting that Bombardier already
has joint ventures with the two Chinese companies.
A purchase of a stake in the Bombardier unit by Chinese
companies would require approval from the Ministry of Commerce,
the National Development and Reform Commission and the China
Securities Regulatory Commission as well as European Union,
U.S. and Canadian regulators.
In February, a CNR official told Reuters that the firm was
interested in buying foreign rail-linked technologies and had
been in touch with some companies.
Bombardier, whose presence in China goes back to 1954,
currently has a number rail joint ventures in the country, three
of them with CNR and CSR units.
Shares of Bombardier rose 2.4 percent to C$2.55 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Allison Martell and Euan Rocha in
Toronto, Allison Lampert in Montreal, David Ljunggren in Ottawa,
Denny Thomas in Hong Kong, Pamela Barbaglia in London, Brenda
Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Lisa Jucca, Rachel Armstrong and
Andrew Hay)