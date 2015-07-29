Siemens, Bombardier in early talks to merge rail business - WSJ

FRANKFURT, July 29 German engineering group
Siemens and Canada's Bombardier are in
early talks to merge their rail businesses, The Wall Street
Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
The paper said Bombardier was also in talks with other
possible partners.
Both Siemens and Bombardier declined to comment on the
report.
The news comes some months after Siemens downplayed the idea
that it could combine its rail assets, which include trains,
trams and signalling technology, with those of France's Alstom
.
Bombardier outlined plans in May to list a minority stake in
its rail unit, headquartered in Germany, as the train making
sector consolidates to compete on major rail infrastructure
projects across the globe.
A merger with peers such as Germany's Siemens or France's
Alstom could also be considered, sources familiar with the
matter said at the time.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Jens Hack
in Munich; Editing by Victoria Bryan)