More Bombardier executive reshuffling as CSeries still grounded

TORONTO Aug 19 Another Bombardier Inc
commercial aircraft executive has left the company, the plane
and train maker confirmed on Tuesday, the latest move following
a major restructuring announcement last month involving its
aerospace division.
Montreal-based Bombardier, which has struggled with long
delays and slow orders for its ambitious, multibillion dollar
CSeries jetliner program, said it has appointed Ross Mitchell to
replace aerospace executive, Philippe Poutissou, who left
earlier this week.
A spokesman said Mitchell, a company veteran, is assuming
the role of vice president of business acquisitions, effective
immediately. Poutissou was vice president of marketing for the
commercial aircraft division.
The move comes less than a month after Bombardier said it
will cut 1,800 jobs and split its aerospace division into three
separate units that report directly to Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Beaudoin: business aircraft, commercial aircraft and
aerostructures and engineering services.
"Since then, there's been a lot of movement within the
company," said spokesman Marc Duchesne. "There could be more."
Aerospace President Guy Hachey, often the face of the
CSeries, also retired at the time of the restructuring
announcement in July.
Last year, Bombardier replaced Chet Fuller, head salesman
for the CSeries. Gary Scott, head of Bombardier's commercial
plane unit and a champion of the CSeries program, retired in
2011.
Bombardier hopes the CSeries, which claims superior
operating and fuel efficiencies, will win a sizeable portion of
the 100- to 149-seat jet market, but many airlines are taking a
wait-and-see stance as it undergoes flight tests.
The completely new jet family will compete with the smaller
commercial planes made by aerospace giants, Boeing Co and
Airbus Group NV. It was supposed to enter commercial
service around the end of 2013, but that is now slated for the
second half of 2015.
The CSeries has been grounded since late May, however,
following an engine failure. The company has repeatedly said the
test planes will resume flying in the "coming weeks", but on
Tuesday, Duchesne only said that Bombardier was still working
with United Technology Corp's engine maker Pratt &
Whitney and that things were going well and "moving in the right
direction."
Duchesne declined to comment on reports that a commercial
operations director also left the company. The executive shuffle
was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
Mitchell, who has nearly 20 years of experience in sales
with Bombardier's commercial and business aircraft units, was
most recently the regional vice president for sales in Europe.
He moves from Munich, Germany, to Toronto's Downsview facility,
which makes the company's Q400 turboprop planes.
