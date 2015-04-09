Bombardier commercial aircraft president leaving company

TORONTO, April 9 Bombardier Inc announced the latest in a series of management shuffles on Thursday, saying commercial aircraft president Mike Arcamone would leave the company and Chief Financial Officer Pierre Alary would retire.

Arcamone was appointed president in 2012, and he has overseen Bombardier's troubled CSeries development program. In a release, the company said the changes would "instill a fresh perspective." (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)