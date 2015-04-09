Bombardier commercial aircraft president leaving company

BRIEF-Teekay LNG contemplates new Norwegian bond issuance
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021
TORONTO, April 9 Bombardier Inc announced the latest in a series of management shuffles on Thursday, saying commercial aircraft president Mike Arcamone would leave the company and Chief Financial Officer Pierre Alary would retire.
Arcamone was appointed president in 2012, and he has overseen Bombardier's troubled CSeries development program. In a release, the company said the changes would "instill a fresh perspective." (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.