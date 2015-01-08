Senior Bombardier sales executive leaves company

TORONTO Jan 8 Bombardier Inc's senior vice president in charge of CSeries and other commercial aircraft sales has left the company effective immediately, a spokeswoman said on Thursday, just over a year after his appointment.

Raymond Jones was appointed senior vice president, sales, marketing and asset management for Bombardier's commercial aircraft division Dec. 3, 2013. He had worked in sales at Bombardier for the previous 10 years.

Spokeswoman Marianella Delabarrera said Jones and the company parted ways for personal reasons.

"We appreciate his contribution to the successful year that we had in 2014," she said. "We're really looking forward to 2015 - we do see quite a few things coming to fruition."

Hit by long delays and ballooning costs, the CSeries is closely watched by investors and competitors alike. The new jet competes with smaller offerings from Boeing Co and Airbus Group NV.

Bombardier had 243 firm CSeries orders when it last reported earnings on Oct. 30. It is aiming for 300 by the time the jet enters service, which it has said should happen in the second half of this year.

In July, the company reorganized and announced that its head of aerospace, Guy Hachey, would retire. Gary Scott, head of the commercial plane unit and a champion of the CSeries program, retired in 2011.

The Wall Street Journal reported Jones' departure earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)