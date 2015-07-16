Bombardier appoints Di Bert as CFO

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
July 16 Bombardier Inc said Pratt & Whitney Canada's John Di Bert will join as chief financial officer to replace company veteran Pierre Alary who announced his retirement in April.
Di Bert takes on his new post from August 10, Bombardier said. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.