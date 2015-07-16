版本:
Bombardier appoints Di Bert as CFO

July 16 Bombardier Inc said Pratt & Whitney Canada's John Di Bert will join as chief financial officer to replace company veteran Pierre Alary who announced his retirement in April.

Di Bert takes on his new post from August 10, Bombardier said. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)

