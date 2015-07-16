UPDATE 1-Bombardier names Pratt & Whitney Canada exec as new CFO

(Adds background)
July 16 Canada's Bombardier Inc said
Pratt & Whitney Canada's John Di Bert has been named chief
financial officer, replacing Pierre Alary, who announced his
retirement in April.
Di Bert, who was most recently vice president of customer
service at Pratt & Whitney's Canadian unit, will take up his new
post on Aug. 10, Bombardier said. Pratt & Whitney is a part of
United Technologies Corp.
Bombardier has announced a long string of management changes
over the last year. The biggest came in February, when another
former United Technologies executive, Alain Bellemare, took over
as chief executive.
Bombardier works closely with Pratt & Whitney, which makes
the engine that powers its new commercial jet, the CSeries. In
May, the two companies announced that they had agreed to develop
a data management system for the plane.
The company said Di Bert is a chartered accountant, with a
bachelor of commerce and a graduate diploma from Concordia
University in Montreal.
