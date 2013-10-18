Bombardier says China's CDB Leasing may buy 30 CSeries aircraft

Oct 18 Bombardier Inc said China's CDB Leasing Co Ltd may buy an additional 15 CSeries jetliners, potentially taking its total order to 30 aircraft worth about $2 billion, based on list prices.

The company announced in July 2012 a conditional order from an undisclosed customer for five CS100 and 10 CS300 jetliners.

Bombardier on Friday disclosed that the customer was CDB Leasing and said that the purchase agreement also included options on an additional five CS100 and 10 CS300 aircraft.

Bombardier successfully flew its CSeries jetliner for the first time on Sept. 16 after repeated delays.

The company said it had firm orders for 177 CSeries airliners, far short of its goal of 300 by the time the plane enters service next year.