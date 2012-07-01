Bombardier says wins $507 million plane order

TORONTO, June 30 Bombardier Inc said on Saturday its aerospace arm had received firm orders worth about $507 million for eight global business aircraft.

The Montreal-based manufacturer said the orders from an undisclosed customer consist of three Global 6000 and five Global 8000 jets. The value of the deal is based on the 2012 list price for typically equipped aircraft, it added.

"Sales momentum for the Global product line is strong and we are experiencing tremendous success with the new Global 7000 and Global 8000 jets," Steve Ridolfi, president of Bombardier's business aircraft division, said in a statement.