UPDATE 1-Bombardier says Chorus converts six turboprop options

* Turboprops to fly under Air Canada Express

July 12 Bombardier Inc said on Thursday Chorus Aviation Inc had exercised options to order six more Q400 NextGen regional aircraft worth about $189 million.

The new turboprop planes will join a fleet of Chorus aircraft flying short-haul routes for Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand.

Chorus's original order, announced in April 2010, included firm orders for 15 Q400 turboprops and options on 15 more.